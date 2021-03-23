Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

