Reby Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,355 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,257,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

