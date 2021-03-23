Reby Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 737 SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $38.67.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

