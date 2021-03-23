17,094 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $88.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.