Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

