Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,761 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

