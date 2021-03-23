Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 203,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
AMD opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
