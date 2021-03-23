Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 203,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

