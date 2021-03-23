Credit Suisse Group Raises eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $78.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $151.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $19,490,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.