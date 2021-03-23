Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 268.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $365.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.