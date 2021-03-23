Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $30.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MRUS stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

