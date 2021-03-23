15,871 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

