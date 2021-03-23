Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $462,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

