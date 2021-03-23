Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $341,000 Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Coherent by 338.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock opened at $258.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.