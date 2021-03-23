Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

