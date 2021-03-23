Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 10,335 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

