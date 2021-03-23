Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $510,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $276,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

