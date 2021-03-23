Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 166,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

