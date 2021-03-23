Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0905 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Quantstamp has a market cap of $64.61 million and $2.93 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

