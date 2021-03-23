IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

