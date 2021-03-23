Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 202.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

