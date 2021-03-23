Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

VREX stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $868.67 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

