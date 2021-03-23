Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) PT Raised to $32.00

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:CRAWA opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

