Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

