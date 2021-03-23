American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

