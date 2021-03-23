American International Group Inc. Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

