American International Group Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Horizon worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Horizon by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 16.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Horizon by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 38.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

