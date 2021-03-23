Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invacare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

