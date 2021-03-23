Ancora Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Movado Group worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,041 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Movado Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Movado Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

