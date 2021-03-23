Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.87. ITT reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. raised its position in ITT by 32.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ITT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $90.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

