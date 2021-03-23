NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

NYSE:NKE opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

