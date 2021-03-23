SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $20.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NYSE:SM opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

