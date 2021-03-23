Allstate Corp Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $419.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

