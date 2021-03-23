Allstate Corp Has $549,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.83, for a total value of $4,869,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,507,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $309.77 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.53 and a 200-day moving average of $306.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

