-$0.14 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). Covanta posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

NYSE:CVA opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Covanta by 49.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Covanta by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Covanta by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Covanta by 11.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.