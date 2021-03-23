Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

HLT stock opened at $122.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.97 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

