TheStreet Upgrades Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to C

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

