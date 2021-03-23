Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

