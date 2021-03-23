Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 20,925 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 498.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

