Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 67.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 260,390 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

