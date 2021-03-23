J.B. Hunt Transport Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,193 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,856% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $158.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
