J.B. Hunt Transport Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,193 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,856% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $158.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.