Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,564.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

