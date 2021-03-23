Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $336.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

