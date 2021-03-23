Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.85 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

