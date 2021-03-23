Stifel Financial Corp Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $28,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

NYSE GWW opened at $399.71 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

