Allstate Corp Buys 666 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $1,686,929.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $345.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

