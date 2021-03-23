Allstate Corp Purchases New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

