Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.27

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ZTF stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. Zotefoams has a twelve month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The company has a market capitalization of £209.07 million and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.01.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

