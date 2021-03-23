Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.27

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ZTF stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. Zotefoams has a twelve month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The company has a market capitalization of £209.07 million and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.01.
Zotefoams Company Profile
