Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SPSY opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of £78.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.12. Spectra Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.80).

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

