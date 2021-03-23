Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kimball International worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $501.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

