Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 172.4% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Key Tronic Co. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.